Flushing Town Hall's LOUIS ARMSTRONG LEGACY MONTHLY JAZZ JAM Returns In Person, September 8

Flushing Town Hall has announced that its popular Louis Armstrong Legacy Monthly Jazz Jam will once again be held in person at the historic building in Queens starting Wednesday, September 8 at 7:00 PM (ET) as the venue continues its reopening to artists and the public.

"On behalf of Flushing Town Hall and the Jazz Jam's house band and production team, let me say how utterly thrilled we are to see everyone return for a live, in-person jam," says Flushing Town Hall's Director of Education & Public Programs, Gabrielle M. Hamilton. "Over the last 17 months as musicians joined us online, we heard some amazing jazz from across the globe, including six of the seven continents, but now it is time to jam again in person! It is sure to be a healing and celebratory reunion."

Flushing Town Hall's house band leader Carol Sudhalter says: "I want to thank everyone who went on this virtual, musical journey with us this past year and a half. The pandemic keeps testing the resolve of the arts community, but we have proven ourselves resilient and inventive."

Since its inception in March 2020, more than 200 musicians from over a dozen countries as far as New Zealand, Italy and South Africa, have participated in the virtual Louis Armstrong Legacy Monthly Jazz Jams. Over 7,000 viewers from across the globe have enjoyed the music and tuned in to the monthly jams to listen as the venue moved its programming online.

Starting September 8, the monthly Jazz Jams will be performed live from Flushing Town Hall, just like in pre-pandemic times, with participating musicians and an audience of jazz lovers attending in person. For those unable to attend, virtual audiences from across the globe can still join the livestream and tune in for free via Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page.

In adherence with Mayor De Blasio's Covid policy for performance venues, Flushing Town Hall will require all visitors, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. A form of identification that matches the proof of vaccine is required, and masks must be worn at all times.

For more details on Flushing Town Hall's Covid-safety measures and vaccine requirements, please visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/covid-safety.

Most Flushing Town Hall events will be presented in a hybrid format (both in-person and livestreamed) as the venue continues its soft reopening in the pandemic's wake.