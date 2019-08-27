Flushing Town Hall to Unveil Fall 2019 Season on Thursday, September 5th

Fall is about to get festive at Flushing Town Hall! The global arts venue will unveil its fall season - filled with more than 30 programs to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds - at a news conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The launch event will feature mini-showcases, including from Roberta Piket.

From a Diwali dance party to a marionette Nutcracker traveling all the way from Austria, there will be something for everyone this coming season, including Flushing Town Hall's first-ever presentation of six NEA Jazz Masters together on stage for a once-in-a-lifetime concert.

"We are celebrating our 40th anniversary this year with a truly incredible roster of global artists, many coming from overseas," says Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "Why travel the world when you can hop the 7 train to Queens? At Flushing Town Hall, we bring the world to your doorstep, and this season is no exception."

Flushing Town Hall's fall highlights include: Jane Bunnett & Maqueque (Sept. 20); Hot Club Jazz Listening Session (Sept. 22); Antonio Hart Quintet (Oct. 5); Kobo Town (Oct. 11); Jazzmobile@55 (Oct. 19); Bongsan Talchum Korean Masks (Oct. 31); Diwali Dance Party (Nov. 2); NEA Jazz Masters (Nov. 8); DDAT (Nov. 16); Gustavo Casenave Quartet (Nov. 22); The Nutcracker (Dec. 4); Roberta Piket Sextet (Dec. 6); and, a Global Arts for Global Kids Benefit (Dec. 14).

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available. Once again, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers-for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old teens (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love for arts and culture.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.

Flushing Council on Culture and the Arts dba Flushing Town Hall is a not for profit organization which receives major support from the National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim; New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Mayor Bill de Blasio; Queens Borough President Melinda Katz; Council Members Adrienne Adams, Costa Constantinides, Daniel Dromm, Barry Grodenchik, Peter Koo, Karen Koslowitz, and Paul A. Vallone; the Booth Ferris Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, and the Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation.

Flushing Town Hall (FTH), a Smithsonian affiliate, presents multi-disciplinary global arts that engage and educate the global communities of Queens and New York City, in order to foster mutual appreciation. As advocates of arts equity since 1979, we support local, immigrant, national, and International Artists, developing partnerships and collaborations that enhance our efforts. As a member of New York City's Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), we serve to restore, manage and program the historic 1862 landmark on behalf of the City of New York. FTH celebrates the history of Queens as the home of Jazz, by presenting the finest in Jazz performance. We are committed to arts education and hands-on learning, for the arts-curious, arts enthusiasts, and professional artists. We serve one of the most diverse communities in the world, and strive to uphold the legacy of inclusiveness that has defined our community since the Flushing Remonstrance of 1657.

