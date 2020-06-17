Florida Theatre Broadway Palm Details New Safety Measures for Summer Re-Opening

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, many continue to debate both the safety and practicality of live theatre this summer and beyond in the wake of the pandemic. How soon is too soon?

Several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with plans to present live productions. One dinner theatre in Florida, a state with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, has already been back in operation for two weeks.

Fort Myers' Broadway Palm, currently presenting Love, Sex and the IRS, has been performing to 25% of its usual 448-seat capacity and on June 25, it plans to step it up to 50% when it opens The Sound of Music. The theatre re-opens with new safety measures in place, which have been shared by Resident Company Manager Marc Ciemiewicz. He writes:

When our national tours closed down due to COVID-19 I was tasked with researching and implementing as many possible procedures to keep actors, staff, and guests alike as safe as possible when we were able to reopen the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Below are all of the procedures that we have implemented to keep our actors as safe as possible.



Prior to rehearsals:



-Actors and staff receive detailed screening questionnaires and must be cleared prior to contract



-Actors requested to socially distance 2 weeks prior to the beginning of rehearsals



-Actors requested to follow CDC guidelines during this time: https://www.cdc.gov/.../prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html



-Actors from out of town will receive private rooms in housing.



-Living areas are disinfected and thoroughly cleaned prior to actor arrival



-Abundant cleaning supplies are provided



-NO GUESTS permitted at actor housing



-If theatre or maintenance staff must enter cast housing, they will wear a mask and limit the amount of time in the house with as much advance notice as possible.



During rehearsal process:



-Temperature check at the beginning of each shift (rehearsal)



-Actors with a temp of more than 100.4F are quarantined



-UVC light installed in rehearsal space - used after each rehearsal and during lunch break (when actors not present)



-Rehearsal space treated with 2 step "PermaSafe" process of disinfection and an antimicrobial sealant which helps continue to kill bacteria and viruses between our enhanced cleaning practices



-Enhanced cleaning practices of rehearsal area (per CDC guidelines)



-Props disinfected before each rehearsal



-Facemask use by actors



-Facemasks must be worn during the rehearsal process and will not be removed until run-throughs begin, or the director and cast reach a unanimous decision to no longer wear them if before run-throughs



-Working with directors and choreographers to reduce amount of touching and increase as much distance as possible



-Continued social distancing asked of all actors



During performance:



-Temperature check at stage door, with scheduled arrival times for actors



-Call times strictly enforced to ensure appropriate screening



-Actors with a temp of more than 100.4F are quarantined



-UVC light installed on stage and in dressing rooms - used after each performance



-Dressing Rooms and green room treated with 2 step "PermaSafe" process of disinfection and an antimicrobial sealant which helps continue to kill bacteria and viruses between our enhanced cleaning practices



-Sweetener tracks are being recorded for all group numbers in order to limit the amount of vocally produced aerosols.



-Recording will be done with social distancing guidelines.



-Costumes cleaned regularly, and separated on the rack for each actor with a plastic barrier.



-Actors wipe down dressing room area after each use (chair and counter) using providing supplies



-Enhanced cleaning practices (per CDC guidelines)



-Disinfecting wipes and Hand Sanitizer located throughout dressing rooms, green room, and backstage/side stage area



-Backstage areas will be restricted to essential personnel only.



-Continued social distancing



-Facemasks will not be worn onstage

-Wearing face masks while in the dressing rooms and green room is encouraged.

-Each actor will receive "performance face masks" for use while in the dressing rooms and green room that will be laundered with their costumes



-Props disinfected before each performance



-Wipes provided to additionally sanitize props as desired during performance

