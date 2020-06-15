Some Regional Theatres Continue Plans for Re-Opening Despite Increasing Cases
As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with plans to present live productions. One dinner theatre in Florida, a state with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, has already been back in operation for two weeks.
Fort Myers' Broadway Palm, currently presenting Love, Sex and the IRS, has been performing to 25% of its usual 448-seat capacity and on June 25, it plans to step it up to 50% when it opens The Sound of Music. The theatre re-opens with new safety measures in place, including temperature checks and adjusted seating arrangements that are "private and appropriately spaced" to encourage social distancing. Masks are not mandatory of guests but encouraged. The theatre is also providing hand sanitizer stations and using UV lights to kill bacteria.
"I continue to be cautiously optimistic," owner Will Prather told the Fort Myers News-Press. "I do believe people are looking for things to do."
Broadway Palm isn't the only theatre trying to get back to regular programming. Orem Utah's SCERA opened The Scarlet Pimpernel on June 5; Tyrone, Georgia's Legacy Theatre opened You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown on June 5; Cocoa, Florida's Cocoa Village Playhouse will re-open on June 18 with Into the Woods; Fort Worth, Texas's Jubilee Theatre will re-open with How I Got Over on June 19; and Curtain and Lights Theatre Company of Decatur, Alabama is in rehearsals for Little House on the Prairie the Musical, which is scheduled to open August 6.
All three theatres are non-Equity houses, meaning actors can be employed without breaking previously set rules set by Actors Equity Association regarding returning to work. An April 21 membership rule states that members may only return to work when the union deems it safe to do so; at the same time Equity retained Dr. Michaels to develop a plan where member safety is put first and decisions are made with a clear safety and scientific basis.
Just last week, Actors' Equity Association's Gail Gabler gave a statement regarding a lack of safety measures being taken in Texas, "Equity is continuing to work closely with our public health consultant, Dr. David Michaels, on creating science-based protocols for theaters to safely open so that Equity members may to return to work."
In New York City, Phase 1 of re-opening is still underway. As of June 15, Broadway productions are shut down through Labor Day.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch THE WIZ LIVE! with The Shows Must Go On!- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns today with THE WIZ LIVE (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs beginning at 2pm... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on How SUNSET BOULEVARD Got its Start
Webber takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name.... (read more)
VIDEO: Dream Street Members Reunite to Perform 'It Happens Every Time' in Honor of Chris Trousdale
BroadwayWorld was saddened to report last week the passing of Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street who began his career on Broadway. He pass... (read more)