Flatiron BID's Fitness Series Returns: In-Person Classes Resume On The Flatiron Plazas & Hotel Rooftops

Following last year's pandemic pause, the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership's popular Flatiron Fitness Series will return this summer with fitness classes on the Flatiron Public Plazas next to the famed Flatiron Building and, for the first time ever, on rooftop terraces at nearby hotels.

Spanning eight weeks beginning on June 15, the series will feature yoga, high intensity interval training (HIIT), Pilates, barre, and dance classes in collaboration with local fitness studios.

"People are eager to get back out and participate in group activities again, and we are thrilled to provide an opportunity to do just that, in some truly iconic New York settings, through our Flatiron Fitness Series," said James Mettham, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. "We're grateful to the resilient and diverse group of participating Flatiron and NoMad fitness studios, as well as the hotels that are hosting some of our classes for the first time."

The series' signature "Wellness Wednesday" evening classes will take place on the Flatiron Public Plazas, located at the intersection of 23rd Street, Broadway and Fifth Avenue, every Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM from June 16 through August 4.

New to the series in 2021, additional morning classes will be hosted on rooftop terraces at two nearby hotels - MADE Hotel and Mondrian Park Avenue - every Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM from June 15 through August 3, giving participants more opportunities to take in the skyline and enjoy the open air as they get active with district studios and gyms.

Registration launches on June 3 at noon at https://www.flatirondistrict.nyc/flatironfitness.

In an effort to support Flatiron's fitness studios and gyms as they recover from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, the Flatiron Fitness Series classes will collect donations this year. For classes hosted in the Flatiron Public Plazas, donations are not required to participate, but they are very much appreciated. For premium rooftop classes hosted at hotel terraces, a donation of $10 per person is required due to limited class size. One hundred percent of funds from plaza donations and hotel terrace tickets will be directed to fitness studio partners.

Before the pandemic, there were more than 50 gyms and studios in Flatiron and NoMad, earning the area a reputation as New York City's "Fit-District." During last year's prolonged pause on in-person indoor fitness and subsequent capacity restrictions, many fitness businesses in the district and throughout the city closed. Currently 27 gyms and studios are open in Flatiron and NoMad.

A complete schedule for the 2021 Flatiron Fitness Series follows:

Life Time: XTREME

Tuesday, June 15th at 8 am

MADE Hotel Rooftop Terrace

Challenge yourself to the XTREME through a series of HIIT moves that will push you to the limit to deliver both strength and cardio results.

Register For Class | Sign Digital Waiver

bode nyc: HIIT 50

Wednesday, June 16th at 6 pm

Flatiron North Public Plaza (Across from Madison Square Park)

Our HIIT 50 class is a tabata-style cardio class that combines High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), muscle toning, and cardio to create a killer power-packed workout experience. The bode HIIT class strengthens your core, burns fat, and increases flexibility.

Register For Class | Sign Digital Waiver

Dancebody: Dance + Sculpt 30/30

Tuesday, June 22nd at 8 am

Mondrian Park Avenue Rooftop Terrace

Enjoy the perfect combination class with a 30 minute dance-inspired cardio burst, follow along style, followed by 30 minutes of intense sculpting. If you're looking for a well balanced, full body workout, this is your go to!

Register For Class | Sign Digital Waiver

Life Time: Gluteus Maxout

Wednesday, June 23rd at 6 pm

Flatiron North Public Plaza (Across from Madison Square Park)

This Life Time signature format focuses on movements that target and strengthen the muscles in and around your legs and glutes, with a little cardio included throughout to challenge your aerobic capacity.

Register For Class | Sign Digital Waiver

SLT Flatiron: SLT

Tuesday, June 29th at 8 am

Mondrian Park Avenue Rooftop Terrace

SLT is a class for all fitness levels that ties together cardio, strength training and the most challenging elements of Pilates. Our workout activates slow-twitch fibers through slow-paced, fat burning movements that lead to long, lean muscle development.

Register For Class | Sign Digital Waiver

PMT House of Dance: Beginner Hip Hop

Wednesday, June 30th at 6 pm

Flatiron North Public Plaza (Across from Madison Square Park)

Students will enjoy an energetic, challenging form of Hip Hop that teaches foundations with proper context and technique. A heavy emphasis on musicality, creativity, intention and performance will be placed on students, enabling them to maximize their potential.

Register For Class | Sign Digital Waiver

Power Pilates: Open Mat

Tuesday, July 6th at 8 am

MADE Hotel Rooftop Terrace

Work your powerhouse with the classical Pilates exercise sequence. Using your own body as resistance, you will effectively engage all muscle groups with low-impact movements such as the hundred and the teaser. This open class allows for easier modifications and challenging variations.

Register For Class | Sign Digital Waiver

Dancebody: Dance + Sculpt 30/30

Wednesday, July 7th at 6 pm

Flatiron South Public Plaza (Adjacent to Flatiron Building)

Enjoy the perfect combination class with a 30 minute dance-inspired cardio burst, follow along style, followed by 30 minutes of intense sculpting. If you're looking for a well balanced, full body workout, this is your go to!

Register For Class | Sign Digital Waiver

Pop Physique: Barre by Pop Physique

Tuesday, July 13th at 8 am

Mondrian Park Avenue Rooftop Terrace

A one hour, low-impact ballet barre-based class. The principles of dance are used to create long, lean lines and tight, compact muscles.

Class Information | **Registration opens June 29

Dharma Yoga: Classic Practice

Wednesday, July 14th at 6 pm

Flatiron South Public Plaza (Adjacent to Flatiron Building)

Experience grace in the life force within you. The yoga postures bring radiant health and long life by drawing attention to the breath, joints, muscles, and mental state. All levels welcome.

Class Information | **Registration opens June 29

Pop Physique: Barre by Pop Physique

Tuesday, July 20th at 8 am

MADE Hotel Rooftop Terrace

A one hour, low-impact ballet barre-based class. The principles of dance are used to create long, lean lines and tight, compact muscles.

Class Information | **Registration opens June 29

Power Pilates: Open Mat

Wednesday, July 21st at 6 pm

Flatiron South Public Plaza (Adjacent to Flatiron Building)

Work your powerhouse with the classical Pilates exercise sequence. Using your own body as resistance, you will effectively engage all muscle groups with low-impact movements such as the hundred and the teaser. This open class allows for easier modifications and challenging variations.

Class Information | **Registration opens June 29

bode nyc: TBD

Tuesday, July 27th at 8 am

Mondrian Park Avenue Rooftop Terrace

TBD

Class Information | **Registration opens June 29

LL Studio: Sunset Flow

Wednesday, July 28th at 6 pm

Flatiron South Public Plaza (Adjacent to Flatiron Building)

Join LL Studio for a sunset Vinyasa Yoga flow and meditative sound experience in the Flatiron Public Plaza.

Class Information | **Registration opens June 29

SLT Flatiron: SLT

Tuesday, August 3rd at 8 am

Mondrian Park Avenue Rooftop Terrace

SLT is a class for all fitness levels that ties together cardio, strength training and the most challenging elements of Pilates. Our workout activates slow-twitch fibers through slow-paced, fat burning movements that lead to long, lean muscle development.

Class Information | **Registration opens June 29

Y7 Yoga: WeFlowHard Vinyasa

Wednesday, August 4th at 6 pm

Flatiron South Public Plaza (Adjacent to Flatiron Building)

Open to all levels, WeFlowHard Vinyasa is Y7's signature class designed to help take your practice to the next level. The instructor will guide you through vinyasa sequences, each repeated 3 times. The 1st time through the sequence, the instructor will break down the alignment in each posture. The 2nd time through, you will repeat the same sequence, speeding things up to link one-breath to one-movement. Finally, you will have the opportunity to take that sequence on your own during our signature "Flow On Your Own" portion of class. This is where the sequence becomes yours. Add in challenges, try modifications, or take out any postures that don't serve you. Classes are paced to the beat of the music to drive the breath, with tracks from varied artists and genres. We flow together, we flow hard.

Class Information | **Registration opens June 29