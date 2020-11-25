Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana Presents VENTANAS A Virtual Flamenco Festival
The festival runs from December 10 – 20.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (Artistic Director, Carlota Santana; Executive Director Hanaah Bates), one of the world's leading flamenco companies, presents Ventanas, a virtual flamenco festival featuring top artists from all over the globe, from December 10 - 20.
With live performances on pause for the foreseeable future, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana assembled a thrilling roster of acclaimed companies for Ventanas, offering four "windows" into the imaginations of the next generation of choreographers.
From the comfort and safety of your own home, allow Sintonía, Emilio Ochando y Compañía, Compañía Guadalupe Torres, and Compañía Isaac Tovar to transport you to a world filled with beauty, passion, and love through exquisite flamenco performances. Plus, get rare access to masterclasses with Jesús Carmonaand Patricia Guerrero, two of today's most extraordinary artists. Tickets for Ventanas, which includes access to all four full-length performances, are $25 and can be arranged at www.Flamenco-Vivo.org.
Now, more than ever, performing arts organizations rely on the generous support of donors. Gifts of any size provide crucial support to Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana's current operations, and will help to ensure a future filled with magnificent flamenco presentations. For more information, please visit www.Flamenco-Vivo.org.
