Find Out How Your High School Can Be Among the First to Produce HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Broadway Licensing Global has launched a competition for high schools to be the first to produce Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! The Wands at the Ready competition is underway now!

Overview

All high school teachers or administrators in the U.S., including U.S. territories, are asked to make the case for why their school and/or community is the most “magical” place to produce the U.S. state or territory debut of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” High School Edition (the “Show”). Schools participating in the “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child High School Edition: Wands at the Ready” Competition (the “Competition”) should demonstrate their passion for a commitment to the arts, student inclusion and diversity, and ways they plan to promote the production within their communities.

Broadway Licensing Global will select one high school in participating U.S. states and/or territories to be the first high school in their state or territory to produce the Production. Applications are open from November 17 until December 15, 2023. Selected schools must present their productions of the Show between October 15 and November 10, 2024.

Schools should apply regardless of their technical resources. The Show is specifically designed so that schools of various sizes and/or technical capabilities can produce the show with success.

The license is not free. Any school that is selected as a Competition winner to be the first school in that state or territory to produce the Show is still required to pay any required royalties and production package fees to license the show.

The Competition is presented by Broadway Licensing Global.

How to Apply:

High school teachers or administrators must complete all the following requirements by 11:59pm PST on December 15, 2023. No purchase is necessary to enter the Competition:

Visit www.LicenseCursedChild.com and complete/submit the sign-up form. Post ONE short video (30 seconds to 2 minutes) on one or more of the following social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) making the case for why your school or community is the most “magical” place to produce the U.S. state or territory debut of the Show. Note: use the same video if you post on multiple social media channels. Tag your video(s) with the following tags:​​​​​

Facebook i. Tag @broadwaylicensing in the video

ii. Mention @broadwaylicensing in the caption

iii. Add as the first hashtag on the post: #BLWandsattheReady

Instagram i. Tag @broadway_licensing in the video

ii. Mention @broadway_licensing in the caption

iii. Add as the first hashtag on the post: #BLWandsattheReady

TikTok i. Tag @broadwaylicensing in the video

ii. Mention @broadwaylicensing in the caption

iii. Add as the first hashtag on the post: #BLWandsattheReady



Email cursedchild@broadwaylicensing.com: i. Subject line: “Wands at the Ready – [State]” ii. Text: Hello, [School Name] is confirming our interest to be the first school in [U.S. state or territory] to produce “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” High School Edition. We have submitted our sign-up information at www.licensecursedchild.com and posted/tagged our video at [link(s)]. Thank you for the consideration!

What does “magical” mean?

High schools should think of “magical” as demonstrating how their school or drama program shows a passion for commitment to the arts, student inclusion and diversity, and ways they plan to promote the production within their communities.

Selected Schools Receive:

The opportunity to be the official first high school in your U.S. state or territory to debut the Show. Your license will also include a required production package. Review Terms & Conditions for additional details.

Mention of your high school in at least one national press release paid for and distributed by Broadway Licensing Global.

Who Should Apply:

Any high school in a U.S. state or territory, regardless of technical resources, that is passionate about student inclusion and diversity and has an interest in promoting the production within their communities.

Eligibility:

Entries must comply with the Competition rules located at: www.broadwaylicensing.com/wands-at-the-ready.

Each entry must be submitted by an authorized representative of a high schools (grades 9-12) in a U.S. state or territory.

Public, private, charter, magnet, and arts high schools are all eligible.

Only high school teachers or administrators should apply. Student submissions are ineligible.

Entrants must follow the above Competition stipulations and comply with the Competition rules located at [link].

Each selected school must open the Show between October 15 and November 10, 2024.

Selected schools must confirm with Broadway Licensing Global, in writing, its commitment to produce the Show, within the date range specified above, by January 31, 2024.

Requirements of Participating Schools:

Pay for the purchase of a license and a required production package. Review Terms & Conditions for additional details.

Agree to and abide by all Broadway Licensing Global licensing agreement terms and conditions.

Obtain from each participant in the Production, and require such participant to abide by, a signed Broadway Licensing Global Photo & Video release.

Collaborate with intended press and marketing activities executed by Broadway Licensing Global.

Provide Broadway Licensing Global with production photos of their production. Note: high-resolution photos are preferred.

Provide information for a national directory of winners of this Competition who will be debuting the Show in their respective U.S. state and territory.

Learn more about the competition at www.broadwaylicensing.com/wands-at-the-ready.