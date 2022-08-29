Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Final Weekend to Check Out The Met's Rooftop Electronic Music Series Sun Sets

Sun Sets runs on Friday and Saturday evenings, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., through September 3 and is free with Museum admission.

Aug. 29, 2022  

The Met's electronic music series, Sun Sets, which has made the Museum's Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden a top destination throughout the summer, will enter its final weekend with an exciting lineup: On Friday evening Musclecars will perform, followed by Analog Soul on Saturday. This was the first concert series to take over the Museum's rooftop and it quickly became a popular experience drawing visitors and music enthusiasts to performances set amidst the stunning views of the New York City skyline and Central Park.

Sun Sets runs on Friday and Saturday evenings, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., through September 3 and is free with Museum admission; no reservations are required. Access to the Cantor Roof Garden will be first come first served, weather permitting, and subject to capacity restrictions. Refreshments including cocktails, wine, and light fare, are available at The Roof Garden Bar-open Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. (last call is at 8:15). The Sun Sets music series takes place during the Museum's popular "Date Night at The Met" evenings, held every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and featuring live music and drinks.

Friday, September 2: Musclecars


Native to New York, Brandon Weems and Craig Handfield are musicians whose desire to share their admiration and passion for the art form drives their community-based approach. Since 2018, the duo has helmed their own monthly event, "Coloring Lessons."

Saturday, September 3: Analog Soul


Brooklyn-based twin sisters appreciated far and wide for their groove-based sets encompassing house, Detroit techno, acid, electro, and electronica.



