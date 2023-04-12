Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fedna Jacquet Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband, Wesley Tjosvold

"So excited to introduce Baby Leo born last Sunday morning," Fedna shared on Instagram on April 10.

Apr. 12, 2023  

BroadwayWorld congratulates Broadway's own Fedna Jaquet on the birth of her first baby, a boy named Leo, with husband Wesley Tjosvold.

"What an amazing week! So excited to introduce Baby Leo born last Sunday morning," Fedna shared on Instagram on April 10. "One week old and wearing his Easter outfit today!"

Check out Fedna's Instagram post below:

Full-time director/writer/actor Fedna Jacquet was born in Boston to Haitian parents. She is a 2021-2022 Inaugural Still I Rise Documentary Fellow, a 2020-2022 National Black Theatre Playwright in Residence, 2019-2022 Huntington Theatre Playwriting Fellow, and a 2019 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellow in Playwriting/Screenwriting.

She recently appeared on Broadway in Ain't No Mo', and previously appeared off-Broadway in Gloria: A Life.

Written work for the screen includes "Isaiah" (ABFF/TVOne Screenplay Competition Finalist, "Homebase" (Juilliard/NYU Showcase)), "Inheritance" (2020 Tribeca Chanel Through Her Lens Finalist, 2021 Urbanworld Film Festival), "Circus" (2020 HollyShorts Quarterfinalist) and "Going Home".

She is also currently working on two pilots: "Model Minority" (a half hour dramedy centered around an Asian American male lead) and "Pefeksyon" (a half hour comedy centered around a Haitian American family).

Written plays include Black Mother Lost Daughter (Commissioned by National Black Theatre, Eugene O'Neill Finalist), Pefeksyon (Playwright's Realm Finalist, DVRF Finalist, Studio Tisch), Inheritance (Classical Theatre of Harlem Playwright's Playground, Studio Tisch), Civic Duty (Commissioned by Suny Purchase), Gurlfriend (The Fire This Time Festival) and Heroes (Developed as a Huntington Fellow).

Fedna is currently recurring as an actor on "City On A Hill" (Showtime) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS) She has appeared on "The Equalizer", "New Amsterdam", "Law & Order SVU", "The Blacklist", and many others. BA: Brown University MFA: NYU/Tisch Grad Acting. Her short film "Murika" premiered at the 2021 Brooklyn Film Festival, and she has just wrapped post production on her short film "Chante Maman Mwen" (My Mother's Song) which received a grant from Still I Rise Films.



