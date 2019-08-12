Featured Artists Announced For AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC Benefit Concert

Aug. 12, 2019  

Christman Opera Company is excited to announce the featured artists who will be performing at the Afternoon of Music concert to benefit the nonprofit organization HaitiChildren:

Kelly Griffin, soprano

Reyna Carguill, soprano

Madison Marie McIntosh, mezzo-soprano

Raymon Geis, tenor

Steven LaBrie, baritone

Keith Chambers, Music Director

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019, 3:00 PM, at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church (921 Madison Avenue, New York, NY).

Three songs from a new dramatic musical currently in development will be premiered during the concert. The musical is being adapted from the memoir Angels of a Lower Flight by Susie Scott Krabacher, the founder of HaitiChildren, with music by Theodore Christman and book by Donna Gay Anderson.

Tickets and more information are available online at:

https://christman-opera-company.ticketleap.com/haitichildren/



