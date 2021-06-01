Face To Face and Smith Scripts Announce Partnership

Anthony Laura, artistic director and founder of Face to Face Films, has entered into a partnership with Paul Smith, founder and publisher of Smith Scripts, a prominent play publisher in the United Kingdom. Face to Face Films will begin a series of readings and premieres all coming from the Smith collection of plays.

"I'm honored to be working with a Paul Smith and his amazing catalog of scripts as we begin the next phase of work with our exciting and talented ensemble," said Laura, whose play reading and presentation series, Theater Interrupted is one of the more visible events each month online. The series has presented classic works by Albee, Williams, and even Bergman as well as original works that have gone on to being published in Smith Scripts.

With a repertory company of nearly two dozen actors and reading, presentations, and web-series at Face to face Films, the opportunities are expansive.

Paul Smith, whose catalog now has works from around the world and has grown exponentially even during the pandemic, said "I am thrilled to be working with such an innovative and go-ahead company as Face to Face Films and with their inspiring Artistic Director, Anthony Laura, to bring some of our scripts to the public."

Face to Face Films next production will be KORINNE, penned by Laura himself, on June 26. Smith and Laura begin plotting the fall season in the coming weeks.