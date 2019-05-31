FROZEN, ALADDIN, and More Are Setting Sail on the Disney Fantasy Cruise

According to Disney Parks Blog, new entertainment offerings will make their way to the Disney Fantasy in 2019.

"Disney's Aladdin - A Musical Spectacular" has gotten a reimagined look, and debuted yesterday, May 30, on the cruise. The performance received updates to its script and storyline, and now includes brand new choreography, score additions, puppetry, reimagined costumes, lighting, video/projection design and pyrotechnics.

In addition, "Frozen, a Musical Spectacular" is making its debut this fall. The production is said to be a "Broadway-style" show, which premiered on the Disney Wonder in 2016. It makes its way to the Disney Fantasy on October 26.

Guests will also be able to celebrate 90 years of Mickey with "Mickey and Minnie's Surprise Party at Sea," debuting at the beginning of June. Families can celebrate Mickey's 90th birthday with special costumes, themed food, and more, on all Caribbean and Bahamian sailings through the end of August.

