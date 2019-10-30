FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's Kaila Mullady Will Host Beatbox Championship

Across November 8, 9 & 10, 2019, hundreds of contestants will gather in Brooklyn to participate in the Tenth Annual American Beatbox Championships (ABCX) for a mix of community networking, workshops, and the highly anticipated elimination tournament which will crown the best in the USA across three categories - Solo, 2v2, and Loop. This year's event will take place at multiple venues, starting with opening ceremonies at The Muse, moving to The Good Room for eliminations on Saturday, and finishing at Rough Trade NYC for finals and awards. All venues will be open to the public for all ages.

Celebrating roots in hip-hop, ABCX will showcase luminaries from the elements (Emceeing, Breakdance, Graffiti, and Turntablism) alongside expert international Beatboxers throughout the weekend, and honor Doug E Fresh with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The event will be hosted by 2016 American Champion Mark Martin and 2x World Champion Kaila Mullady, who also stars in the current Broadway musical Freestyle Love Supreme. Judging the event are World Beatbox Champion from NYC, Butterscotch; World Crew Champion from France, MB 14; and 3x National Champion from Spain, Zekka.

To attend ABCX in person, tickets are available at AmericanBeatbox.com, or tune in to the free livestream to experience the human voice as you never have before, to find out who will take home the "Golden Mic" trophy, and to see who will represent the USA at the 2020 World Championships in Berlin! More info on beatboxing, the event, and on the community in general can be found at AmericanBeatbox.com

The American Beatbox Championships was co-founded by Chesney Snow & Jim Wilde in 2010, and succeeded by Kaila Mullady, Mark Martin, Jake Rich, and Xander Farr in 2016. More than a battle, the Champs event has grown into a mini-festival for Beatboxers. Community members from around the continent come to network, try out new vocal products and technologies, witness performances from international talent, and to participate in the competition as we bring together the best in the nation to face-off for the title, the trophy, and the glory.

Buy Tickets Here: americanbeatbox.com





