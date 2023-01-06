Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Freestyle Love Supreme
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Will Close In Las Vegas

This follows the closing of Bat out of Hell after just 12 weeks.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Freestyle Love Supreme will close in Las Vegas after having played two and a half months on January 29th, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. The production opened on November 10th.

Theatrical events have had a hard time on the strip as of late, with Bat Out Of Hell having closed after just playing 12 weeks.

Award-winning creator and star of Broadway hits HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will still return to the stage for Freestyle Love Supreme at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian® Resort on Thursday, Jan. 12, Friday, Jan. 13 and the 7:00 p.m. showing on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The show was conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale 20 years ago, and features a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music and vocal stylings.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's passion is Freestyle Love Supreme, founding the talented group in 2003 and now bringing the freestyle and free flowing performances to the famed Las Vegas Strip. The show pays homage to jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme provides non-stop entertainment from singing to beatboxing, creating humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers from audience suggestions, ensuring no two shows are ever the same. In addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda, fans can expect a rotating roster of special guests at select performances. The recipient of a Special Tony Award, Freestyle Love Supreme has had two successful Broadway engagements and just completed a national tour prior to the Vegas residency. The documentary "WE ARE Freestyle Love Supreme" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, was nominated for a Grammy Award and streams on HULU.

Tickets start at $99 and are on sale now for Grazie Rewards members, or are available on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.




