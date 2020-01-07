FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Recoups in 14 Weeks on Broadway

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the hip-hop improv show created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before In The Heights and Hamilton, has recouped its investment after only 14 weeks!

The highly-acclaimed show will play its last performance on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Booth Theatre (222 W. 45th Street), following a one week final extension. It began previews on September 13, 2019 and officially opened on October 2. Freestyle Love Supreme will have played 23 previews and 118 regular performances on Broadway when it closes.

Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal styling and with special guests including Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Alex Lacamoire, Sarah Kay, Bill Sherman, and Lin- Manuel Miranda, along with surprise appearances by Josh Groban, Jimmy Fallon, Sir Ian McKellan and Dame Helen Mirren.

The joyful show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created nightly with the audience and no two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will have a documentary film spotlighting their extraordinary 16-year journey from the basement of the Drama Book Shop to Broadway premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, January 28. The FLS Academy will also be starting up classes again on Saturday, January 18 with the intro course Foundations of Freestyle.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme", with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.





