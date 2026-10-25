FOCAL LENGTH To Receive Full Production In 2027

Justin Cimino is set to direct a run of “Focal Length” with performances set to start in May 2027. The show will star Alec Dahmer in the lead role of Cameron and Onye Eme-Akwari as Lawyer, with Bryce Foley, Mia Mooko and Ximena Uribe in supporting roles. The genre- bending show full of silliness and heart will be produced by Luigi and Teresa LLC in the new year. Further casting details, venue details and ticket information to come soon.

Cameron (played by Alec Dahmer), is a photographer whose devotion to his craft bleeds into obsession, which impacts his ability to have relationships. First, his girlfriend, Sophie (Mia Mooko), dumps him for not giving her the attention she deserves. Then, a random Central Park runner (Bryce Foley) claims he is invading his privacy. Next, Cameron pushes his mother away. All this happens while Cameron’s imaginary lawyer named Lawyer (Onye Eme-Akwari) does his best to get Cameron out of imaginary jail. An endearing play with all the silliness and heart you could want.

Further casting to be announced. Performances will take place at Gibney Dance's downtown location. For more information visit: https://www.justincimino.com/upcoming

More About Cast and Creative Team

Alec Dahmer (Cameron) is a multi-hyphenate performer who has been seen on film, tv and stage in Canada and New York. Selected film/tv credits include Gen V (Amazon), Brilliant Minds (NBC), Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock), Titans (HBO), and The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix). Selected Theatre credits include Transfers Available to the L, O, V and E at the Vino Theater, The Sound of Music at the Stratford Festival and Don’t Pitch It, Do It at A.R.T..

BRYCE FOLEY (Runner) is a New York actor, director, writer and producer. A native Ypsilanti MI, who has appeared globally in productions at the Edinburgh International Festival, The Apollo, the United Palace and more. His most recent credits include Law and Order, and HANG TIME.

MIA MOOKO (Sophie) is a New York based actor with a BFA from Pace University, working across theatre and film. Select credits include: Begin Again (NAATCO, Dir. Knud Adams), And So That Happened (5th Avenue Theater), CIA (CBS) and barely friends (ElevenTwelve). She is also the co-founder of @janestreet.collective, a community-based production company for artists of all mediums.

ONYE EME-AKWARI (Lawyer) is an actor, musician, director, and educator whose work spans stage and screen. Recently on stage: Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (OBC, Broadway National Tour), Recently on screen: FBI: Most Wanted, Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS), The Good Doctor, Will Trent (ABC), Outer Banks (Netflix), Random Acts of Flyness (HBO), and Coins for Christmas (TV One). Onye teaches at Terry Knickerbocker Studio (NY) and Robert Mello Studio (GA), helping actors discover their most authentic, compelling selves.

XIMENA URIBE (Ellie) is a Guatemalan-born actress now based in New York City. After recently graduating from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, Ximena has worked on the short film As Written, by the Emmy nominated director Derek Tsang, lead the play The Assembly on its staged reading, directed by Jess Slaght for the 6th Fest Theatre Festival, and participated in independent work such as Dewey Days (Dir. Zach Rineer), Inertia (Dir. Sofia Campanella) and Scorcher (Dir. Emma Rose).

Justin Cimino (Director) Recent directing credits include plays by some of the most acclaimed playwrights of the last decade, including Clare Barron, Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, Aaron Posner, Antoinette Nwandu, and Katori Hall. Justin has devised/directed productions at The 14th Street Y, Abrons Arts Center, Gibney Dance, Chez Bushwick, The Center at West Park, Mitu580, TheaterLab, and The Tank. Justin teaches Acting, Movement, and Devising in the BFA Acting Program and Commercial Dance Programs at Pace University. He teaches Clown and Devising at NYU Tisch, Columbia University, The Studio/NY, The Public’s Shakespeare Initiative, Terry Schreiber Studio, Smashworks Dance Company, and Terry Knickerbocker Studio.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 6 Days 09 Hrs 10 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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