FJK Dance Company Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Special Performance During Arab Heritage Month

FJK Dance Company has announced its highly anticipated 10th-anniversary performance, set to take place on April 11, 2024, at the prestigious Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College in New York City.

Coinciding with Arab Heritage Month, this milestone event will commence at 8:00 PM, inviting audiences to join in celebrating a decade of artistic excellence and the power of unity through dance.

FJK Dance Company has established itself as a leading force in contemporary dance, renowned for its innovative fusion of diverse cultural influences. Over the past ten years, the company has captivated audiences worldwide with its dynamic performances and community outreach, pushing the boundaries of dance and cultural expression.

The 10th-anniversary performance promises to be an unforgettable evening, featuring a diverse program that reflects FJK Dance Company's commitment to cross-cultural dialogue and artistic innovation.

Highlights of the evening include:

· Fadi J. Khoury's cross-cultural dialogue in choreography and visual art, showcasing the company's unique blend of traditional and contemporary dance forms.

· A special guest performance by Sevin Ceviker, Co-founder and founding member of FJK Dance, who will grace the stage with her exceptional talent and artistry.

· The world premiere of "Ayah," a multimedia piece that combines live painting and dance, offering a captivating sensory experience for audiences.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with our loyal supporters and the vibrant community of New York City," said Fadi J. Khoury, Founder and Artistic Director of FJK Dance Company. "Our 10th-anniversary performance is a testament to the passion, dedication, and creativity of our incredible dancers and collaborators. We invite everyone to join us as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and embrace the future of dance."

Tickets and More Information

The anniversary performance will take place at: the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, located at 524 West 59th Street, New York, NY, 10019. Tickets are now available for purchase online at: https://fjkdance.org/new-events/fjk-10-anniversary.