FAIRYTALES AND OTHER STORIES THAT SCARE ME to be Presented at Columbia University

Columbia University School of the Arts MFA Theatre Program will present Fairytales and Other Stories that Scare Me, a dream ballet by Rebecca Miller-Kratzer starring Jasmine Christopher (CalArts), Michal Birnbaum (Unorthodox), and Regine Vitale (Huntington Theatre Company). The piece explores the building blocks of our subconscious, the stories that feed us, and our desire for control within dreams. Using fragments from stories that have long held the creator in her grip -The Little Matchstick Girl, Bluebeard's Castle, The Yellow Wallpaper, and Baba Yaga -Fairytales & Other Stories that Scare Me tracks one woman's trajectory from childhood to maturity. This is a story about freedom, womanhood, intuition, and the questions we ask ourselves in the dark.

The film-theatre hybrid project was conceived and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the MFA Theatre Directing Program at Columbia under the guidance of Anne Bogart. All pre-production, rehearsal, and shooting were done virtually and across coasts with strict safety protocols in place. Members of the performers' households served as camera crew and shot on what was available to them (mostly iPhones). The post-production process resembled a found-footage experience with an additional cast of nearly 30 performers who created generative pieces for the experience.

The creative team features Anabel Manuela Romero (Creative Producer), Jonathan Mahoney (Director of Photography), Tyler Roy Herald (Production Designer) Coleman Zurkowski (Composer), Rafaella Rosenberg (Choreographer), Anisa Rose Threlkeld (Dramaturg), Betsy Chester (Lighting Designer).

DETAILS

SHOWINGS:

Streaming online (on-demand) June 3-12, 2021

TICKETS

All tickets are FREE and available by reservation here:

www.fairytalesandotherstoriesthatscareme.com/tickets

MORE INFORMATION:

For more information, please visit and follow:

www.fairytalesandotherstoriesthatscareme.com

@fairytales_andotherstories