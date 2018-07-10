Ezra Knight Replaces Kingsley Leggs in PRETTY WOMAN; Performances Begin Next Week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre

Pretty Woman is about to strut its stuff on across the Broadway stage as it begins previews on July 20th at the Nederlander Theatre.

Pretty Woman stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey.'

Ezra Knight (Cymbeline) joins the cast as 'James Morse', replacing Kingsley Leggs who departed the production for personal reasons. Leggs is expected to return in September.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Tickets are on sale now at the Nederlander Theatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). Tickets range from $99 - $169.

Photo Credit: Erik Scanlon

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You