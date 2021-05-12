Experience Immersive Entertainment in NOWHERE's Metaverse

Journey to NOWHERE and discover the latest in virtual entertainment right inside an accessible metaverse. For the month of May, every Thursday NOWHERE is the place to be.he new socializing and events platform with spatial audio, beautifully designed spaces, and live face-to-face interaction, opens for comedy, music, open-mic and more.

Designed for serendipitous interaction, participants can listen to the performers while networking a room the very same way they would in real life - and even have a private conversation in a stained glass water tower or moss-covered library. The FREE event starts at 8:07 pm on Thursdays in May by visiting urnowhere.com/thisisthelink.

Will Gleason from Time Out New York remarked, "It's the closest I've come to feeling like I was at a party with strangers in over a year." Performers feel "this incredible connection that I had thought only happens with a live audience in a venue."

This week's theme is Regenerative Art & Eco-Resilience with special guests:

The Land Art Generator Initiative, whose mission is to accelerate the transition to post-carbon economies by curating renewable energy infrastructure in the form of radically imagined public art. Check out their recent partnership with Burning Man on the design challenge for Fly Ranch!

Musical guest is Lydia Violet, an Iranian-American multi-instrumentalist, apprentice to renowned deep ecologist Joanna Macy, and founder of The Music As Medicine Project, a non-profit dedicated to creating access to music and music education as tools for cultivating resilient cultures.

Pop on in to Thursday nights NOWHERE at 8:07 pm urnowhere.com/thisisthelink.