Experience American History During November At The Staten Island Children's Museum

Young explorers are invited to travel through American history in November during special events and programs at the Staten Island Children's Museum!

Food

The Friday ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions at 3:00 and 4:00 pm will show young chefs how to make some all-American dishes featuring the favorite foods of past presidents, including Virginia ham, apple & cheese quesadillas, corn bread and sweet potato pie.

Art

Iconic folk artist Grandma Moses is the focus of the month's Weekend Art Studio sessions on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Artists will make their own landscape paintings using this artist's unique self-taught style.

The Children's Museum will open at 10:00 am on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5 and children are invited to "Cast Their Vote" in a special art workshop on that day between 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

Science

The Museum of Maritime Navigation and Communication will let children see first-hand how two-way radios work and then lead them in experiments with different kinds of radios during the "Radio Waves" Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshop on Saturday, November 9 from Noon - 1:00 pm. The workshop is limited to 25 attendees; tickets will be available for pick up at the front desk.

Civics & Community

On Sunday, November 10, representatives from the U.S. Census 2020 will share information about why it's important to be part of the count and then share some fun counting games and matching activities from 1:00 - 3:00 pm.

SAGE Story Time returns on Thursday, November 21 at 4:00 pm. Visitors of all ages are invited to join this multigenerational story time with the senior LGBT members of SAGE-Pride Center of Staten Island.

History

Veteran's Day on Monday, November 11 is a "Cool School Holiday" with free admission for all visitors from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, sponsored by TD Charitable Foundation.

Children will get to play with "toys through time" with Historic Richmond Town as they bring artifacts from their current exhibition "Toys!" from Noon - 2:00 pm on that day. Visitors will get to try several interactive toys, including spinning tops and yo-yos.

Special Liberian Holiday Celebration

The Children's Museum will celebrate Liberia's national holiday with special ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions on Friday, November 29 at Noon, 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 pm. Children will cook check rice, a traditional Liberian dish, to celebrate the national holiday honoring the country's former president William Tubman.

Children's Museum Special November Hours

Election Day, Tuesday, November 5: Open 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Veterans Day, Monday, November 11: Open 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28: Closed

Black Friday, November 29: Open 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

About the Staten Island Children's Museum

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For information and Museum hours, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.





