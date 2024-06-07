Exhibition At Romer Hotel Hell's Kitchen to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Life In New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Romer Neighborhood Hotel Hell's Kitchen is kicking off a "Love Thy Gayborhood" initiative this June as continued support for the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and local LGBTQ partnerships they've built into their programming for hotel guests and NYC residents. Romer Hell's Kitchen, a comfortable escape in midtown NYC steps away from Broadway and Times Square, is a prime example of a hotel that delivers a tailored experience for anyone seeking a stay or community space in the epicenter of LGBTQ culture and community.

The "Into The Streets" Pride Exhibition, presented by Romer Hell's Kitchen, showcases a collection of Leandro Justen's powerful images documenting the contemporary LGBTQ+ movement in New York City. This exhibition features images of large-scale community-organized events, such as the Queer Liberation and Brooklyn Liberation marches, which filled the streets of New York with calls for justice and liberation.

Leandro Justen, a Brazilian-born photographer, captures the vibrant and diverse cultural landscape of New York City. His work spans culture, art, fashion, and the LGBTQ communities, crafting compelling narratives that celebrate diversity and individuality. Born and raised in Brazil, Justen's photography journey took a transformative turn when he moved to New York City in search of community. On the streets of NYC, Leandro began documenting the LGBTQ movement, focusing on the creative and activist Queer communities of color. Over the years, Justen has built a vast archive of images that tell powerful stories of community, activism, and the ongoing fight for justice and liberation.

The exhibit will be featured throughout the hotel lobby this June. Go check it out!

Address: 851 8th Avenue, Hell's Kitchen, www.romerhellskitchen.com