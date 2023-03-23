Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Clip

Spinning Gold is set to debut in theaters on March 31.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold, set to debut in theaters on March 31.

Jordan stars as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, the successful independent record company, home to music legends like KISS, Donna Summer, and more. Likes plays KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.

Watch an exclusive clip from the film below, in which Jordan and Likes face off in a disagreement about how Casablanca deals with the general public's inital reaction to the band.

Joining Jordan and Likes in Spinning Gold are Tony winner Dan Folger, Tayla Parx (Hairspray) as Donna Summer, and multi-Grammy winner Ledisi as Gladys Knight.

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart (Jordan).

In the film, some of today's hottest music stars are playing the icons who inspired them and singing their most popular songs including Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, and Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers.

Watch the exclusive clip here:





Related Stories
AFM Local 802 Musicians to Picket Outside Lincoln Center Photo
AFM Local 802 Musicians to Picket Outside Lincoln Center
Musicians represented by the New York City musicians’ union (AFM Local 802) will picket outside Lincoln Center with live music on Sunday, March 26 at 11:30am.
Video: Get a First Look at BAD CINDERELLA in New TV Promo Photo
Video: Get a First Look at BAD CINDERELLA in New TV Promo
Get a first look at footage of Bad Cinderella in a new promo!
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Joins Ahmanson Theatres 22-23 Season Photo
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Joins Ahmanson Theatre's 22-23 Season
“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” will fly to Los Angeles this summer for its West Coast premiere, with performances at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. See how to purchase tickets!
BEETLEJUICE to Debut Aboard Newest Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Photo
BEETLEJUICE to Debut Aboard Newest Norwegian Cruise Line Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced “Beetlejuice” The Musical as the headline production aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Viva!

From This Author - Michael Major


RAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in AprilRAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in April
March 23, 2023

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy 'That's So Raven' (2003-2007), 'Raven's Home' follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future. Watch the new season trailer video now!
Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer TourJackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour
March 23, 2023

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available now. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment AgencyCraig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency
March 23, 2023

Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, his recent project The Lost Files – Exhibit A is Craig’s first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.
ANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in MayANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in May
March 23, 2023

HBO Original three-part documentary series ANGEL CITY, directed by Arlene Nelson (“Gutsy” and HBO’s “Naked States”) and executive produced by Academy Award®-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O’Malley will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka
March 23, 2023

The announcement lands alongside an exclusive new track - ‘Hands’ - one of two new Elkka tracks found on the record. Elkka will be celebrating the release of her DJ-Kicks with a run of headline live shows during the first week of May, including a performance at London’s Colour Factory – tickets are available now with full tour dates listed below.
share