Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Clip

Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold, set to debut in theaters on March 31.

Jordan stars as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, the successful independent record company, home to music legends like KISS, Donna Summer, and more. Likes plays KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.

Watch an exclusive clip from the film below, in which Jordan and Likes face off in a disagreement about how Casablanca deals with the general public's inital reaction to the band.

Joining Jordan and Likes in Spinning Gold are Tony winner Dan Folger, Tayla Parx (Hairspray) as Donna Summer, and multi-Grammy winner Ledisi as Gladys Knight.

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart (Jordan).

In the film, some of today's hottest music stars are playing the icons who inspired them and singing their most popular songs including Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, and Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers.

Watch the exclusive clip here: