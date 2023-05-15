Exclusive Video: Watch Danai Gurira's Opening Monologue in RICHARD III on PBS Great Performances

Richard III Premieres Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

By:
In celebration of PBS' Great Performances' 50th anniversary season, the series is raising the curtain on a starry "Broadway's Best" schedule of programs featuring dazzling musical numbers and high drama.

Richard III Premieres Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS app. Starring Danai Gurira (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Walking Dead) in the title role with Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) as Lady Anne, Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (Broadway's Slave Play) directs this Shakespearean tragedy spotlighting one of The Bard's most indelible villains.

Watch an exclusive clip of Danai Gurira's opening monologue below!

Richard III uses his words and sinister charm to conceal his dismantling of government and justice by manipulating, kidnapping and killing all who stand between him and the throne. The production also features performers and scenes utilizing American Sign Language.



