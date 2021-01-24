Exclusive: Sneak Peek at Jessica Vosk's Concert With Seth Rudetsky; Premieres Tonight!

Jessica Vosk's concert with Seth Rudetsky, as part of The Seth Concert Series, premieres tonight, January 24, at 8pm EST. The concert will then re-air tomorrow, January 25, at 3pm.

We've got a sneak peek of the concert, featuring clips of Jessica performing some of the songs you can expect. Check out the clip below!

Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com.