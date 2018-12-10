Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper

Dec. 10, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

Lilli Cooper will soon return to Broadway in Tootsie (Julie Nichols). Additional credits include SpongeBob SquarePants (Sandy Cheeks),Wicked (Elphaba), Spring Awakening (Original Broadway Cast). Theater favorites: Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company), Natasha...Great Comet of 1812 (A.R.T.), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Noir (NYSF & NAMT), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). TV: Instinct, The Good Fight, Bull, & Elementary(CBS). Film: Spielberg's "The Post", Creator and star of the web-series: "It's Not Okay, Cupid" (Glamour.com). Cooper is a native New Yorker, LaGuardia Arts and Vassar alum.

As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays. She is a wife, daughter, (read more...)

