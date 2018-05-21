Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Joe Iconis and Jennifer Tepper

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Joe Iconis - As a composer - lyricist - book writer, he has authored the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People, and the currently in development Hunter S. Thompson Musical and Love In Hate Nation.



The original cast recording of his musical phenomenon Be More Chill has over 80 million streams, and his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" was hailed by the New York Times as a new entry in the Great American Songbook.



Albums: Be More Chill (Original Cast Recording), Things To Ruin (Original Cast Recording) and The Joe Iconis Rock and Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe's songs appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash" and his writing has been featured in The New York Times and The Dramatist.



His concert act, Joe Iconis and Family, frequently plays The Beechman Theater, 54 Below, and Joe's Pub. The original cast recording of Joe's theatrical rock concert Things To Ruin, is out on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records.



He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, a Doris Duke Grant, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award.



Jennifer Ashley Tepper - Jennifer is the Creative and Programming Director at Feinstein's/54 Below, where she has curated or produced over 3000 shows, including musicals in concert, original solo acts, theatrical reunions, songwriter celebrations, and more. Tepper's leadership at the venue has gained praise from publications including The Huffington Post, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, Playbill, Newsday, the New York Post, and more.



As a writer, Tepper has authored three volumes of The Untold Stories of Broadway series, published by Dress Circle. NBC New York has called the books an "inspiring Must-Read". On Broadway, Tepper has worked on The Performers, Godspell, Macbeth, and this season's The Parisian Woman. In addition, she's the co-creator of the Bistro Award-winning concert series, If It Only Even Runs A Minute, now in its 8th year.



As a public speaker and theatre historian, Tepper has delivered celebrated talks, including at TEDxBroadway. She collaborates often with the group known as Joe Iconis & Family. Tepper was named one of the 10 professionals on Backstage Magazine's "1st Annual Broadway Future Power List", which stated: "Proving herself both a zeitgeist predictor and theatrical historian with her eclectic programming, Tepper is leading the conversation on contemporary musical theatre."

