Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Bonnie Milligan and Kurt Deutsch on Making a Cast Recording

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

At BroadwayCon 2019, Ilana led a fascinating and illuminating panel on "The Making Of A Cast Recording" with the star of Head Over Heels, Bonnie Milligan and Kurt Deutsch, Senior VP at Warner/ Chappell Music.



Bonnie Milligan recently made her broadway debut to critical acclaim starring in Head Over Heels. Previous to HOH, Bonnie was seen playing the original role of Pat in the first national tour of Kinky Boots and off broadway in God Bless You, Mr Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard), Jasper in Deadland (Prospect). Television credits include the recurring role of Kathryn on Search Party (TBS), Happy! (Sci Fi) and the upcoming new series from Ben Stiller. Twitter: @beltingbonnie Instagram @beltingbons



Kurt Deutsch is an actor, director, record producer and film producer. He is the Senior Vice President for Theatrical & Catalog Development for Warner/Chappell Music, and President of Sh-K-Boom Records, a division of Warner Arts Music. Upon his joining Warner/Chappell Music, CEO Jon Platt stated that "Kurt is one of the most prominent figures in the Broadway world, having built Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight into a major force in musical theatre. His exceptional creative instincts, deep relationships in the theatrical community, and extensive experience in encouraging and cultivating composers will be invaluable as we continue to expand our service to songwriters. Today, the theatrical world is in the midst of a renaissance, and Kurt is a leader of this new generation of incredibly gifted songwriters, who are creating brilliant music that transcends genres and cultures."

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Related Articles