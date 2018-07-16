Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Beth Malone!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

Tony Award Nominated, Beth Malone, currently stars as "The Angel" in the Tony-award winning play Angels in America, with Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane.

Beth Malone was nominated for her game-changing role of "Alison" in Fun Home. Writing for the New York Times, Ben Brantley singled out Beth's performance as one that "expertly turns seeming self-effacement into penetrating presence." Steve Suskin, reviewing for the Huffington Post, called Beth "powerful...the glue that holds the show together." CBS New York added to the chorus of praise by publishing an entire article, frankly headlined, "Why Beth Malone Should Win the Tony."

Malone grew up on Haystack Road in Castle Rock and got her Equity card at The Country Dinner Playhouse under the loving guidance of Bill McHale. She attended Loretto Heights College in its final year of existence and went on to work at Arvada Center, Denver Center, Boulder's Dinner Theater and Little Theater of the Rockies at UNC, where she graduated.

Malone starred as the titular character in the world premiere of a wholly reimagined version of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall. She recently reprised her role at The MUNY in St. Louis this past July. She originated the role of "June Carter Cash" in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of "Betty Jean" in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Alison in Bingo off-Broadway.

Malone's previous film credits include The Comedian with Robert DeNiro, Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith and The Interview.

Select television credits include a large recurring role on Braindead , a Guest Starring role on Bull and The Good Wife, all for CBS. Comedy Central's Reno 911 and Wanda Does It, along with the Fox pilot Second Nature. Other past television roles include Laying Low, Judging Amy, What's On and One Minute Soaps.

She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.