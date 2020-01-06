Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Janet Dacal In THE BAND'S VISIT
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Janet Dacal - most known for her performances in The Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, In the Heights, and Good Vibrations- in the national tour of The Band's Visit. She stepped into the role of Dina -succeeding Chilina Kennedy- beginning January 3, 2020, at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island.
After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.
The critically acclaimed musical opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by Tony & Grammy Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin.
Photo by Evan Zimmerman, MurphyMade.
Janet Dacal, Sasson Gabay & Joe Joseph
