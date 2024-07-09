Exclusive Photo/Video: First Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Muny

Performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid run July 8-16.

The Little Mermaid is swimming to The Muny! Check out a first look at the production featuring Savy Jackson (Ariel), Michael Maliakel (Prince Eric), Nicole Parker (Ursula), Christopher Sieber (Chef Louis), Ben Davis (King Triton), Fergie L. Philippe (Sebastian), Leia Rhiannon Yogi (Flounder) and more!

The company also includes Jen Cody (Scuttle), Kennedy Kanagawa (Flotsam), Adam Fane (Jetsam) Rich Pisarkiewicz (Grimsby), Matt Dean, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Daniel Brooks McRath, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Michael Milkanin, Georgia Monroe, Sydni Moon, Grace Marie Rusnica, Michael Santomassimo, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Cecilia Snow and Meridien Terrell. The company also will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble as well as the 12 selected Muny Summer Intensive participants.

The show's creative team is led by Director John Tartaglia, with Choreographer Patrick O'Neill and Music Director/Conductor Annbritt duChateau.

Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer

Savy Jackson in the 2024 Muny production of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Rich Pisarkiewicz (left) and Michael Maliakel in the 2024 Muny production of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Savy Jackson

Christopher Sieber in the 2024 Muny production of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

