Exclusive Photo Coverage: Construction in Shubert Alley Leaves Broadway Barks Homeless for 2019

Jun. 20, 2019  

Earlier today it was announced that Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event benefiting New York City animal shelters and rescue groups, will not be happening this summer because of construction in Shubert Alley, its annual home in the heart of the New York City theatre district.

"But we'll be back next July in Shubert Alley," Broadway Barks co-founder and three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters said in a video announcing the news. "But in the meantime, wonderful dogs and cats at shelters across the country are waiting to be adopted."

The event had been set for Saturday, July 13. The 2020 date will be announced later.

Click here to watch the announcement and go behind the scenes of the shoot below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters with a dog from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with a dog from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with a dog from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with a dog from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with a dog from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with a dog from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf with a dog from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Bernadette Peters with a dog from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf and Bernadette Peters with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf and Bernadette Peters with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf, Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf, Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf, Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf, Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf, Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf, Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana with dogs from The Humane Society of New York

Laurie Metcalf, Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana with dogs from The Humane Society of New York



    popup