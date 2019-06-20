VIDEO: Broadway Barks Cancels 2019 Event Due to Construction in Shubert Alley

Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event benefiting New York City animal shelters and rescue groups, will not be happening this summer because of construction in Shubert Alley, its annual home in the heart of the New York City theatre district.

"But we'll be back next July in Shubert Alley," Broadway Barks co-founder and three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters said in a video announcing the news. "But in the meantime, wonderful dogs and cats at shelters across the country are waiting to be adopted."

The event had been set for Saturday, July 13. The 2020 date will be announced later.

Broadway Barks, co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, helps New York City's shelter and rescue animals find permanent homes by shining a light on the plight of "homeless" dogs and cats in the metropolitan area and beyond.

Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) and multi-award winner Laurie Metcalf (Hillary and Clinton) joined Peters in the video, filmed amid the Shubert Alley construction.

"I'm sad that we're not going to be here this year," Metcalf said about Barks. Fontana added, "But you can go to broadwaybarks.com and/or broadwaycares.org for a list of participating shelters and rescue groups where you can find your forever friend."

"It's terribly distressing news but there's simply no other reasonable space to hold Broadway Barks that will keep the adoptable dogs and cats safe and be accessible to the theatre fans who have made Barks so successful for 20 years," Peters said. "We looked at lots of options and other dates, but there was no available alternative for this summer that would work."

Broadway Barks has been New York City's premier animal adoption event since 1999. More than 2,000 cats and dogs have snagged Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

For more information, please visit Broadway Barks online at BroadwayBarks.com, at facebook.com/broadwaybarks, at twitter.com/broadwaybarks and at instagram.com/broadwaybarks or Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You