Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer with Matt DeAngelis





The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, we are so back! In this episode, I am joined by Broadway performer, writer, producer, and activist, Matt DeAngelis, to talk about his incredible charity event for breast cancer research, The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer.

With a Broadway career spanning from Hair to Swept Away, Matt is no stranger to the stage, but it is his advocacy and use of his artistry for change that are most inspiring. In honor of his mother, Janice, who passed away from breast cancer, Matt has created an annual fundraising event, The Janice Jam: Broadway For Breast Cancer, taking place this year at a sold-out Sony Hall on May 4th! If you don’t already have tickets, fear not, as the event will be live-streamed, and you can still donate directly to the Janice Jam, with all proceeds benefiting The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. F

rom his upbringing as a young artist, to treading the Broadway boards opposite his wife, Christine Dwyer, we chat about it all. U don’t wanna miss this episode! Visit www.thejanicejam.com for more info on how you can donate!

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