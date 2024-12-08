Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Living Out Loud In The Middle of Nowhere with Peter Smith

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including some crazy closing announcements. Then I am joined by actor and director Peter Smith to talk about her amazing career.

A midwestern native, Peter made her Broadway debut understudying multiple roles in the critically acclaimed revival of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig. She shares her experience as a trans artist, currently understudying two cis men in the Cole Escola-led Broadway play, Oh, Mary!, having also served as Assistant Director for the show.

We talk about what inspires her as an artist, and her road to the world of theater and the arts. Peter has also been seen in tv/film appearances in shows like Shrill and Girls5eva, and movies like Fire Island. Peter is such a hilarious delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!