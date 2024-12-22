Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Just In Time with Michele Pawk

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, Michele Pawk is here! In this episode, Michele shares her journey from a Tony-winning actor to a theater professor, discussing the balance of family life and career, the importance of teaching, and the development of new works in theater. She reflects on her artistic upbringing, the complexities of female roles in theater, and the legacy of Bobby Darin, providing insights into the challenges and rewards of a life in the arts.

In this conversation, Michele shares her journey from her musical roots in a small town to her Broadway debut and the challenges of originating roles versus replacing iconic characters. She reflects on the significance of her Tony Award win for 'Hollywood Arms' and the collaborative process with legendary figures in theater. Michele emphasizes the importance of taking risks in her career and the serendipitous nature of success in the performing arts.

From Crazy For You to Seussical, Michele Pawk has one of the most incredible Bway careers with stories to boot. U don’t wanna miss this episode!