Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is full of all the latest Broadway news! Then I am joined by Broadway performer, teacher, and playwright, Jason Forbach! Jason is currently on tour with the revival of Into The Woods after covering multiple roles in the show during its Broadway run. Jason has been in such iconic shows as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, both in the touring companies and on Broadway.

He speaks about his experience being a swing and covering multiple roles in many shows, and how his upbringing in the Midwest led him to studying theater in college. We talk about what it's like to perform post-pandemic, and how wonderful it is to work with people who were originally some of our greatest role models.



