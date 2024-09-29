Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fank Goodness with Ben Fankhauser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some very exciting Bway updates! Then I am joined by performer and writer Ben Fankhauser to talk about his amazing career! Ben originated the role of Davey in Disney's Newsies on Broadway, and went on to reprise the role in the movie capture of the show filmed live at the Pantages in Los Angeles. He has also been seen on the National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and off-broadway in his own original musical, A Commercial Jingle For Regina Comet, which he co-created with his bestie Alex Wyse.

We talk about his experience originating roles and working on new works, as well as his love for performing in regional productions across the country. He can currently be seen in Ghost of John McCain at Soho Playhouse in NYC, running through November 10th. Ben is simply a gem, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Ben Fankhauser holds a BFA in Musical Theater from Ithaca College.