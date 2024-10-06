Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Reading Is Fundamental with Sarah Killough

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including a tribute to Ken Page and Gavin Creel. Then I am joined by Broadway performer Sarah Killough! Sarah has been seen on Broadway in four critically acclaimed plays, most recently taking over the role of Eva full-time in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt.

Her other Broadway credits include The Lehman Trilogy, Travesties, and Long Day's Journey Into Night with Jessica Lange. Sarah was also seen off-broadway in Once Upon A Mattress with the Transport Group. We talk about her experience working as a reader for casting offices in New York City, as well as working in regional theaters across the country.

Her next Broadway endeavor is taking on the role of Ginny Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child starting November 12th. Sarah is an absolute delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!