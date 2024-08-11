Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Creating FOWL PLAY with Billy Recce and Yoni Weiss

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week we have a short and sweet BroadwayWorld Recap with all the hottest Bway news from BroadwayWorld.com! Then I am joined by creatives Yoni Weiss and Billy Recce to talk about their amazing careers, and their current off-broadway show, Fowl Play. Running for a limited engagement at the AMT Theater until August 17th, Fowl Play is a gay fantasia, following the journey of two down-and-out creatives who are commissioned to write an apology musical on behalf of a well-known conservative chicken company. Billy and Yoni share all about their creative process as co-creators and composer-lyricist for the piece. We also touch on their backgrounds as writers and directors, and how their individual paths crossed in the world of queer art. They are truly the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Plus, check out an exclusive first look at Fowl Play below!

By the time he was a senior at Fordham University, Billy Recce had already penned the music and lyrics to a hit off-broadway musical; the long running “A Musical About Star Wars,” which transferred to St. Luke’s Theatre for a year long run after an initial run at Theatre Row. Its cast album is available on Broadway Records. In 2022, it began an Open Ended run on the Las Vegas Strip at the V Theatre. In the summer of 2023, Billy achieved the rare feat of having three musicals simultaneously running Off-Broadway. In 2024, Billy opened FIVE: The Musical Parody Off-Broadway.

Yoni Weiss is a director, writer, and producer who seeks out dynamic ensemble collaboration, from reinvestigating Golden Age classics and flops to developing new works that expand queer narratives. He has supported directors on pieces old and new as an assistant at New York City Center Encores!, Manhattan Theatre Club, Keen Company, and The Town Hall, on readings directed by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Wilson and Sarna Lapine, the “lost” musical Love Life directed by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, and more.

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale