Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Live From the Dressing Room with Samantha Pauly

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U guys, this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with all the latest Bway updates, brought to you by my amazing friends at BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by the lovely and hilarious Sam Pauly to talk about her amazing career as a performer.

Currently originating the role of Jordan Baker in the upcoming stage adaptation of The Great Gatsby on Broadway, Sam Pauly is making a classic her own. She shares her experience being the original Katherine Howard in Six on Broadway, and how she gained the stamina to maintain it for eight shows a week. We also touch on her experience working in London’s West End alongside some incredible and iconic creatives, including Andrew Lloyd Webber. Sam is delightful, U don’t wanna miss this episode!

Sam Pauly is New York City based performer, currently starring in The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Jordan Baker. She is a Grammy Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner.