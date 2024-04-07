Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doll/Girl with Murphy Taylor Smith

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some crazy Bway updates, brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by actress and creative, Murphy Taylor Smith, to talk about her amazing work in musical theater and beyond. Murphy shares her experience as a trans woman in the world of musical theater, taking on roles like Rabbi Raquel in Center Theatre Group's groundbreaking production of A Transparent Musical. We touch on her growing up as an identical twin, and finding her own trans identity. Murphy also talks about her upcoming show at Joe's Pub, playing the role of trans icon and artist, Greer Lankton, in Lisa Stephen Friday's new musical, Doll/Girl. Murphy is so lovely, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Murphy Taylor Smith is a transgender actress, composer/lyricist, and musician based in NYC. As a composer/lyricist, she was named the 2019 York Theatre New/Emerging/Outstanding Writer of the Future. She is a proud voice for young trans and gender non-conforming people, and hopes to lead by example towards inclusion.