Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Parallel Paths with David Korins

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all of the latest Bway Tea, brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by one of Broadway's most incredible scenic designers, David Korins! David has designed over twenty Broadway shows, including The Who's Tommy, Dear Evan Hansen, and the Tony-nominated Beeltejuice.

He talks about how collaborative the world of design can be, and how much pressure there is to make shows as successful as possible. We talk about his road to design, and how his upbringing brought him to the arts. David also shares his experience working in the world of TV/Film, having designed for The Oscars, and serving as a creative director for many incredible artists like Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. And on top of it all, David is so lovely to chat with. U don't wanna miss this episode!

David Korins is a New York City based Creative Director and scenic designer. He is a three-time Tony Award Nominee, and an Emmy, Lortel, Drama Desk, and Obie Award Winner. He has over 20 Broadway credits, including the scenic design of the smash hit Broadway musical, Hamilton. He also has countless tv/film credits as a Creative Director, and has produced notable live experiences like The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit.