Exclusive: Listen to 'We Make The Night' From WHISPER DARKLY

The new concept album for Whisper Darkly, the new electro-swing musical, is being released tomorrow, February 23. We have your exclusive first listen to the show’s opening number “We Make the Night” with vocals by Aléna Watters (The Cher Show) and the chorus. Check out the song below!

To pre-order the album, click here.

Whisper Darkly features music and lyrics by Andrew Gerle (Meet John Doe, Glory, Mississippi) and book by DJ Salisbury (Moonshine and Mistletoe, The Man Who Would Be King). The album is produced by Andrew Gerle and PiSk (Roberto Costa).

Whisper Darkly's electro-swing score highlights the hugely popular international genre that combines the joy and sophistication of '20s and '30s jazz and Vaudeville with the infectious sounds of 21st Century EDM beats. This concept album has brought together actors and musicians from the top echelons of Broadway, jazz and electro-swing to create a show that is part 1920s, part 2020s, and entirely new.

In Whisper Darkly, it's once again 1928 and the audience are patrons of Manhattan's notorious speakeasy, the Hush Club. The proprietress, Topeka McShane, leads her cast of chorines, comics, and dancers with an iron fist, while teaching her niece, Evie, the ropes of big city life. When international African-American singing sensation Wysandria Cole Davis shows up in the audience, it kicks off a tumultuous evening that leaves the club and its denizens forever changed.

To help create the album's fifteen tracks, the creators enlisted the help of pioneering electro-swing arranger and producer PiSk (Roberto Costa) of the popular Italian electro-swing band The Swingrowers, and Bogotá-based Latin Grammy Award nominee Santiago Deluchi. The cast stars Aléna Watters (The Cher Show), Kayla Davion (Tina), Keri René Fuller (Six: The Musical), Tony Award nominees Brad Oscar (The Producers) and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo), Claybourne Elder (Company), and the West End's Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon). Also featured are Victoria Huston-Elem, Riley Noland, Graham Stevens, Hansel Tan, Khalifa White, D'Kaylah Whitley, and Luke Hawkins.

The album's jazz band includes Grammy Award-nominated violinist Sara Caswell; one of Modern Drummer's top up-and-coming drummers in the world, Josh Roberts; trumpeter Alphonso Horne (Shuffle Along, Count Basie Orchestra); and Italian accordion virtuoso Roberto Gervasi.



