Exclusive: Listen to 'Mary Jane/Mary Lane' from the New REEFER MADNESS Cast Recording

Tomorrow, November 14, YELLOW SOUND LABEL will release of the new album Reefer Madness: New Los Angeles Cast Recording, featuring the full cast from its critically acclaimed 25th Anniversary Los Angeles revival.

With music by Dan Studney and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, the album brings the irreverent humor and raw energy of the stage production directly to your playlist. This revival, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, and substantially revised from the original, has garnered rave reviews for its innovative approach and infectious performances. The album is produced by Michael Croiter, Kevin Murphy, and Dan Studney, with the production’s music director David Lamoureux serving as co-producer. Fans can get links to pre-order, pre-save and pre-add at reefermadness.com and yellowsoundlabel.com.

Reefer Madness: New Los Angeles Cast Recording showcases the vibrant, immersive energy of the Los Angeles production, which has captivated audiences since its debut at the historic Hollywood venue, The Whitley. Fans can look forward to hearing the electrifying performances of the talented cast, including Nicole Parker as Mae Coleman, alongside Thomas Dekker as Ralph Wiley, Anthony Norman as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos as Sally De Bain, Bryan Daniel Porter as Lecturer/Jesus/FDR/Jack/Goatman/George Washington, and many more.

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive track from the album, "Mary Jane/Mary Lane", performed by Anthony Norman and Darcy Rose Byrnes.