Exclusive: John Gallagher Jr. & Morgan Siobhan Green Star in Bandits on The Run's New Music Video

Morgan Siobhan Green and Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. star in the music video for the new single by indie-pop-Americana group, Bandits on the Run.

BroadwayWorld is exclusively premiering the new visual today. Check out the band's music video for "You Have Changed" below!

The concept for the video came to band member Regina Strayhorn in a dream that she describes as "a French-new-wave fantasy about a person searching for an earring, which symbolized much more than just an earring."

After explaining the concept to her bandmates Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV's Dickinson and Gallagher's co-star in the musical Swept Away) and Sydney Shepherd (August Rush on Broadway), they contacted filmmaker Paul-Emile Cendron, as well as actors Green and Gallagher, creating a stunning yet simple visual that perfectly compliments the song.

John Gallagher Jr. is known for his Tony-winning role as Moritz in Spring Awakening, as well as American Idiot, Rabbit Hole, Jerusalem, and Long Day's Journey Into Night. Green made her Broadway debut in Be More Chill and has been seen in Between the Lines and the Hadestown national tour. She will be seen next in White Girl in Danger.

While the pair may not sing in this music video, their subtle performances completely transport the viewer into the musical world that the band has created. Broadway fans can stay hopeful as Bandits on the Run are not ruling out a musical collaboration in the future.

"John Gallagher Jr. and Morgan Siobhan Green both have deep roots in the theater, so they were the perfect actors to bring immense emotional depth to these silent roles," the band shared. "Funnily enough, they've both starred in Broadway musicals - but maybe we'll save those skills for another collaboration someday!

The band's next release will be their most collaborative yet: a self-produced EP featuring various and sundry bandit friends that explores the tensions of a world that has been broken open but is putting itself back together.

"'You Have Changed' is about being torn apart, begrudging acceptance, and lingering love. When we perform this song, people tend to open their hearts to us and share their stories of change and loss. For some people 'You Have Changed' is about a loved one that's passed, or a lover that's left, or a storm that's finally clearing up. We love that 'You Have Changed' takes on a new meaning with every person who hears it, and is about whatever is changing in their life at the moment," the band stated.

Watch the exclusive new music video here:



