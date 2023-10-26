Exclusive: Get a First Listen to Robert Bannon's 'Every Single Day' From Upcoming Album REWIND

The album will be released tomorrow, Friday, October 27th!

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Exclusive: Get a First Listen to Robert Bannon's 'Every Single Day' From Upcoming Album REWIND

SNL actor, talk show host of ‘The Roundtable’, and cabaret star, Robert Bannon is releasing his new album “Rewind – Live in Concert at the Green Room 42” tomorrow, Friday, October 27th. 

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen of 'Every Single Day' from the upcoming Manilow/Sussman Musical "Harmony."

Listen to the single below!

Harmony opens at the Barrymore Theatre on November 13th. When putting together "Rewind" not only did Robert want to pay homage to Barry Manilow, who he has seen 23 times in concert, with an 8 song Mega Manilow Mashup, but he wanted to touch upon his Musical Theatre roots with this eleven o'clock number from "Harmony."

"Manilow is the reason I wanted to sing. Ever since I heard the first chords of "Mandy" I was hooked. To sing "Every Single Day" live is exhilarating. The drama, the lyric, the passion in this song makes it a showstopper. It is an honor to sing what Barry &  Bruce (Sussman) have written."- Robert Bannon



