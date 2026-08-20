Exclusive: First Listen to Lena Hall Singing 'Lay Your Head' From THIS AIN’T NO DISCO

Center Stage Records will release This Ain’t No Disco: World Premiere Recording – Songs from the Musical by Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz in digital and streaming formats on Friday, August 21. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to Lena Hall singing Lay Your Head!

The This Ain’t No Disco album features a cast of music and theater luminaries including Ryan Cassata, Adam Chanler-Berat, Will Connolly, Eddie Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Austin Crute, Lulu Fall, Lena Hall, Taylor Hanson, Ryan Jarman, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Chilina Kennedy, Sean Ono Lennon, John Cameron Mitchell, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Robert Schwartzman, Jake Shears, Miriam Shor, Theo Stockman, and Brandon Uranowitz.

Part rock opera, part impressionist tone poem set in the nightclubs and art world of 1979 New York City, This Ain’t No Disco interweaves the stories of strivers, dreamers and drifters searching for their place at Studio 54 and Mudd Club, the art scene and downtown lofts. In their uptown/downtown quest for revelry and kinship, this disparate group, in different stages of becoming and falling apart, find themselves and each other in a city on the verge of a massive cultural shift.

Lena Hall</a> - Lay Your Head (from "This Ain't No Disco")" width="356">

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