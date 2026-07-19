Exclusive: Aaron Lazar Thanks Broadway for Their Support, Says He’ll ‘Be on a Stage’ Someday ‘Soon’

Aaron Lazar is grateful for the support from the Broadway community and beyond amid his journey living with slow-moving ALS.

“I am totally blown away,” the beloved stage actor, 50, tells BroadwayWorld of the response he’s seen since a GoFundMe went live June 21 to aid in his expensive treatment costs.

“It’s a bit surreal,” he says. “Thousands of people have donated. Many of the folks are in the Broadway community, and some of them I’ve never even worked with. And whether the donation is big or small — five bucks or $5,000 — every single donation is an act of love.”

Lazar was diagnosed with the neurological disease two days into rehearsal for a 2022 regional production of The Bridges of Madison County after he began experiencing symptoms in the summer of 2021.

The GoFundMe explained that he has now lost the use of his legs, arms and hands, and he requires a BiPAP machine to breathe as well as a full-time caregiver to assist him throughout the day and night.

“I had no idea that this many people love me,” Lazar says.

As of publication, the campaign has reached over $409,000 of its $500,000 goal.

When it comes to assisting those living with ALS, Lazar points out that medical care can be incredibly expensive, but he says there are also other ways to help.

“It depends where people are in the journey,” he says. “If they need care like I do, that care is expensive, and money might be the best way to help. There are also so many ALS organizations that offer different services — many of them with medical equipment, wheelchairs, Hoyer lifts, shower chairs. I’m very close with the ALS Network and the folks at Compassionate Care ALS. Those are two very special organizations that I direct people to if they want to help.”

After Lazar was diagnosed with ALS, he created a podcast titled Impossible Dreams, on which he strives to get the word out about ALS in hopes to make change and finally find a cure.

“The human brain wants to — or is more easily trapped in — the negative, the limited possibilities, catastrophizing all of that,” he says, reflecting on receiving his diagnosis. “And I had to reprogram myself so that I can stay in the unlimited — in faith — that God, the universe, whatever you want to call it has a bigger plan and has my back.”

The Drama Desk nominee, who was nominated for his performance in the 2006 revival of Les Misérables, says he wants to give “continued thanks and massive love to the Broadway community who has supported me every step of the way during the hardest time of my life.”

“I am so grateful to be a part of this community,” he tells BroadwayWorld. “And God willing, I’ll be on a stage being a more active part of it someday soon.”

Read more about Lazar’s journey with ALS here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...