Stars of CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL Take Over Our Instagram

The stars of Arena Stage's CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical, Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan, and Stoney B. Woods, are taking over our Instagram Story today. Tune in to go backstage with the musical's three stars, who play T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli, respectively.

CRAZYSEXYCOOL is written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis. The musical is based on the music performed and recorded by TLC, tracing the rise and legacy of Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, the trio who defined the sound and style of 1990s pop and R&B. Music supervision and arrangements are by David Holcenberg, with music direction and additional arrangements by Jaret Landon.

The cast also includes Bryan Archibald (Signature Theatre’s Play On!), Trenton McKenzie Beavers (Ford’s Theatre’s Sister Act), Aaron Bliden (Ford’s Theatre’s The American Five), Josh A. Dawson (MJ National Tour), Nichole Forde (Signature Theatre’s In the Heights), Deon’te Goodman (Broadway’s Hamilton), Ciara Alyse Harris (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen), Bethany Hemmans (Orlando Shakes’s Ain’t Misbehavin’), Justin Raynard Hicks (Theatre Memphis’s Grease), Lindsey Jolyn Jackson (Broadway’s Hell's Kitchen), Malik Kitchen (Broadway’s Hamilton), Darius Jordan Lee (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud), Madison McBride (New World Stages’s Teeth), Kalen Robinson (Arena’s Chez Joey), Mikari Tarpley (The Lion King National Tour), and Christopher Henry Young (Broadway’s A Bronx Tale).

About Holli’ Gabrielle Conway

Holli’ Gabrielle Conway (Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins) is honored to help tell yet another powerful woman’s story. She appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Lempicka and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and in Six, where she became the first black woman to portray Katherine Howard on Broadway. She was recently seen in Whitney White’s groundbreaking Macbeth in Stride at BAM. A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Holli’ is a Louisiana native who served her state as Miss Louisiana 2018. “Gigantic thank you to Steve at 44 West Entertainment, Matt and the entire DGRW team, and The Telsey Oﬃce. I wouldn’t be here without the endless love and support of my family and friends. All glory and gratitude to God!”

Instagram: @welcometo_holliwood TikTok: @holligabrielle

About Jade Milan

Jade Milan (Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes) most recently starred as Ali in Alicia Keys’s Tony and Grammy-nominated Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen. Jade is a veteran of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway and in Las Vegas and was a contestant on Fox’s The Four. She is an alumnus of the Baltimore School of the Arts. Jade is represented by Paradigm and The Rosenzweig Group.

About Stoney B. Woods

Stoney B. Woods (Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas), born and raised in the Bronx, New York, is an award-nominated actress, singer, recording artist, and creative visionary whose work spans Broadway, television, and children’s media. She earned her acting degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and refined her vocal training at The Juilliard School. Stoney’s professional credits include the Broadway hit The Book of Mormon, Law & Order, BET’s tribute to George Floyd, and the original children’s series Stoney’s Spectacular Show. In 2024, her work on Stoney’s Spectacular Show earned a New York Eastern Emmy Award nomination, honoring her impact in children’s entertainment. Through music, storytelling, and performance, Stoney uses her art as a vessel for healing, hope, and joy—encouraging audiences to rise above fear and walk in their purpose. Follow her journey on Instagram @stoneyb_nyc.

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